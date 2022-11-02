FISCAL

Hopkins County Fiscal Court spent the majority of their meeting Tuesday discussing the funds of the new sportsplex, which will be holding a ground breaking ceremony tomorrow in Madisonville.

 Caley Smith/reporter/csmith@the-messenger.com

During yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates were all chiming in with their feelings as to how the money should be handled on the hot topic of the new Hopkins County Sportsplex.

As originally agreed upon, Coal Severance money would be used to reimburse as different aspects of the project were completed, however, magistrates voiced their disagreement and disapproval as to how some of that money has been handled thus far.

