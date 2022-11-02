During yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates were all chiming in with their feelings as to how the money should be handled on the hot topic of the new Hopkins County Sportsplex.
As originally agreed upon, Coal Severance money would be used to reimburse as different aspects of the project were completed, however, magistrates voiced their disagreement and disapproval as to how some of that money has been handled thus far.
It was presented to the court that a check has been written to pay for portion of the project and it was set to be sent out today, however, as the Coal Severance money has not yet been received, so a few magistrates wanted to hold off.
“The money’s on it’s way,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said. “It’s a reimbursement, similar to a grant.”
Some confusion seemed to strike faces as it was explained that there are six different funds in the general checking account, the Sportsplex being one of them.
Magistrate Charlie Beshears made a motion to go to the bank and get a loan, borrow the money and then pay what needs to be paid, rather than writing a check, however, motion failed.
“I just need the Coal Severance money before the end of November to cover the checks that have been written,” Hopkins County Treasurer Tracy Browning said. “We will have $600,000 coming in the next few days. We can get the reimbursement and this will continue the flow of the Coal Severance money. It will keep the fund flowing without being negative. It is not a cold check.”
“It’s just a moot point as long as everything is properly coded,” Magistrate Bill Rudd said, with Browning nodding in agreement.
After nearly thirty minutes of discussion, it was agreed to pay the bill, but wait until the Coal Severance money is received before sending the check for that bill.
Other news on the Sportsplex, there is a ground breaking ceremony Thursday, at 3:30 p.m.
“The City of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a ground breaking ceremony which will take place at 839 Midtown Blvd. we would like to invite the community to come celebrate this historical event.”
