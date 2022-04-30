Today will be a special day for Dawson Springs, as the little community in the southwestern corner of Hopkins County holds Down4Dawson, a one-day volunteer event designed to help clean up the town. For those who volunteer, and for residents of Dawson, the day will end with a free concert and mixer.
The volunteer event will last from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Everyone with a heart to help is invited to join in. To get more info, visit down4dawson.com.
When the day’s work is done, everyone who signed in as a volunteer, and anyone with proof of Dawson Springs residency, will be treated to a free acoustic concert from recording artists Corey Layne and Anthony Nix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.