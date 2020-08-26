Webster County’s Fiscal Court voted on Monday to approve a request from a property owner in the south eastern corner of the county to close a section of road that seems to serve absolutely no purpose. In fact, its a section of road that the county had no idea even existed until June when property owners approached the Hopkins County Fiscal Court with the same request.
Cletus Wilson Road branches off of Roscoe Veazey Road, which connects Highway 630 to Stagecoach Road/Highway 1069. It runs mostly through wooded area and cropland, eventually coming to end at a home.
Property owners along Cletus Wilson petitioned the Hopkins County Fiscal Court earlier this year to have the road official closed and removed from the county’s road plan. While going through the road closing process, it was discovered that the final 500 feet section of the road is actually located in Webster County.
Hopkins County officials contacted their counterparts in Webster County, asking them to close their section of the road before the remainder could be closed.
“We don’t even have it on our road map,” said Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry. “We didn’t know it existed. It’s just something that was discovered.”
Webster County’s magistrates voted unanimously to approve the closure.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said now that Webster County had acted, he would be adding the closure to the agenda at the next Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting set for Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“We’ll probably be closing it as well,” he said. “It doesn’t really go anywhere, and we’re really not sure why it was ever in the county road system.”
Hopkins County has been maintaining the entire road, even the 500 feet in Webster County, since it was originally adopted into the road system.
