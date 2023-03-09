BK 1

An inspector looks through the remains of the Burger King on Chelsa Drive in Madisonville to see if it is safe to rebuild after a lightning strike caused a fire.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

Two month after a lightening strike resulted in a fire that forced the Burger King on the north side of Madisonville to close, management of their parent company has officially announced their plan for the future.

Andrew Smith, the Burger King district manager for Carrols Corporation, said they are planning to scrap and rebuild on the same site.

