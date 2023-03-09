Two month after a lightening strike resulted in a fire that forced the Burger King on the north side of Madisonville to close, management of their parent company has officially announced their plan for the future.
Andrew Smith, the Burger King district manager for Carrols Corporation, said they are planning to scrap and rebuild on the same site.
“They are going to demo the whole building, and then we are going to rebuild another Burger King on this location,” he said. “Provided all the inspections come back good, it is going to be a brand new restaurant for Madisonville.”
While plans are still in the beginning stages, they hope to have the new building completed by the end of this year or by the very beginning of 2024.
“We are excited to have a new Burger King here for the town,” said Smith.
The current structure was built in the mid-1970’s.
Carrols Corporation also operates the Burger King located on South Main Street.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.