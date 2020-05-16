Hopkins County pastors and church leaders may feel a bit like Moses at the Red Sea. Do they stand still this weekend, or go forward in faith?
The local coronavirus numbers might urge them to go forward. No new cases were reported Friday for the second day in a row, leaving the confirmed patient count at 216. The death count remained at 27.
A federal judge ruled Friday, May 8 that houses of worship across Kentucky could reopen for in-person services. That was too late for many churches to adjust their Mother’s Day plans. But now, one week after the ruling, many congregations remain hesitant.
“We’re going to proceed with caution,” an employee of Madisonville First Baptist Church said this week. Its Sunday services will remain on Facebook Live and WTTL-FM only.
But Maranatha Baptist Church is ready to go. It announced on Facebook that it will open the sanctuary Sunday under specific guidelines.
“Things will be a bit different since last we met,” the church said.
The guidelines set by Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration suggest that may be a considerable understatement.
“We’re going to have a bathroom — praise God,” Pastor Farrell Shepherd of Island Ford Baptist Church announced during what he called a “restricted service” Wednesday night broadcast on WSOF-FM.
Shepherd’s flock had drive-in worship for the first time last weekend. He said a back-door bathroom will be monitored and cleaned after every person uses it.
“This will give us some experience in this extreme cleaning that we’re going into,” Shepherd said.
The state guidelines say restrooms should be ”only used by one person at a time,” with every item touched from the sink to the toilet handle “appropriately disinfected after each use.”
They also recommend that ministers and worshipers “wear coverings... over their mouths and noses while attending services.”
An Ohio House member objected to that idea. Nino Vitale says any face covering obscures “the image and likeness of God.”
Even hymn singing is discouraged. The Governor’s guidelines call for no choirs, especially in light of a deadly outbreak at a choir practice in Seattle. And live music in worship should be instrumental, with “no wind instruments.”
The main COVID-19 concerns for Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach right now are long-term care facilities and restaurants. Beach explained Friday why her death count for Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home differs from the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
“It gets a little complicated,” Beach said during the city-county Facebook Live briefing. “When somebody is a new resident, then their home address may be considered their residence because of the way epidemiology works.”
Beach counts 20 deaths at Ridgewood Terrace, while the commonwealth has 22. Beach added that 27 of the county’s 49 remaining active cases involve long-term care patients.
Beach also listed some of the rules that restaurants will have to follow when their dining room reopen next Friday. Tables should be limited to no more than 10 people, all of them living at home together. Six feet of space is required between tables, with no salad bars or buffets.
In other developments Friday related to COVID-19:
• Baptist Health Madisonville announced it will allow “one visitor at a time” for most patients, beginning Monday. Masks and temperature checks will be required.
• the Kentucky Career Center announced its offices will remain closed to in-person services until further notice. Other government offices may reopen Monday.
• several groups made plans to meet via video conference next week. They include the Madisonville City Council and Hopkins County Tourism Commission on Monday, and the Hopkins County Fiscal Court Tuesday.
• Nortonville announced it will impose no water bill penalties or shutoffs through the end of May.
• Kentucky Humanities awarded a coronavirus “emergency operating grant” to the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library. The exact dollar amount of the grant was not immediately known.
