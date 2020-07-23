A bridge over the Tradewater River is one of more than 1,000 bridges in the commonwealth to be renovated, and work will begin Monday, according to information from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The Kentucky 109 bridge near the Hopkins-Christian county line will be repaired as part of the Bridging Kentucky program. Ragle Inc. was awarded the project.
The bridge will remain open but will be reduced to one 10-foot lane controlled by temporary signals, said Keirsten Jaggers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Message boards will be set up at each end of the project.
The bridge was listed as one in need of repair in the June 2018 announcement of the program. Evaluations of the bridges was done in April 2018. The bridge, which was built in 1950, was listed as having average daily traffic of 1,135, according to 2013 data.
The deck and substructure condition was given a ranking of six out of nine (satisfactory) and five out of nine (fair) on the superstructure condition. The total length of the three-span bridge is 325 feet. The intended completion date for this bridge as well as two bridges in McLean and Ohio counties on the same contract is Dec. 1. The bridge can hold 15 tons.
The National Bridge Inventory lists the bridge condition as “fair.”
The goal of the program is to complete renovations on 1,055 bridges in six years, from 2018 to 2024. The work done on the bridges will extend the bridges’s lives from 30 to 75 years, according to a news release from the program.
Each of Kentucky’s 120 counties is represented in the project list.
In addition to the Kentucky 109 bridge over Tradewater River, Hopkins County bridges on the list include completed construction projects on New Salem Circle, Kentucky 70 over Sugar Creek and Kentucky 260 over Otter Creek; in-process project on Kentucky 70 over Clear Creek; and upcoming projects on Kentucky 112 over Finley ditch, Kentucky 502 over Clear Creel overflow, Kentucky 2280 over Rose Creek, Kentucky 112 over an unnamed stream, U.S. 41 over the CSX railroad, Rudd Road over branch of Elk Creek, and Kentucky 138 over Pond River.
