The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Tasha N. Reed, was charged, February 9, 2023, for failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and synthetic drugs.
Jason D. Skaggs, was charged, February 9, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Rachelle Coble was charged, February 9, 2023, for public intoxication.
Jason Oakley, was charged, February 9, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Eric Harris, was charged, February 9, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
