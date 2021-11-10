The Earlington Council met last night to discuss various hot topics taking place throughout town.
Topics included:
- Multiple tear downs that need to take place within the city, as Main Street is littered with dilapidated buildings and dwellings. Part of the problem in Earlington, is Main Street, “it turns people off.” Council is looking into ways to get this process going quicker, to restore Earlington to its younger days when it was one of the most beautiful small towns in the area. Some prime properties need to be demolished and rebuilt from the ground up.
- Junked vehicles need to be towed away, safely and legally. The city will give the property owner ample notice and action will be made.
- Necessary adjustments for the audits have been made. Auditor, Jamie Peterson shared with council the current year findings. The internal controls/checks and balances need to be in place to make sure that errors and fraud do not occur. Without proper documentation of approval, there is no way to know that it was officially approved. Policies going forward have been corrected. Mayor Hunt will be signing off on everything to ensure accuracy. The goal is to start FY17 in the next couple weeks, as there is a lot of catching up to do.
- Bid for 112 N. Robinson St., which sold as is, has been approved for a new business. The lot will be gaining a new barbershop with the business in the front, parking lot in the back.
- The flood plain area has changed over time. Discussion around different ways to reduce costs and reevaluate the land to make the area more desirable will be explored more at a later date.
- Donating Christmas toys for the underprivileged children in the community will be happening again this year during the Christmas season.
- National Opioid Settlement, discussion postponed until the January 2, 2022 deadline.
There are many different avenues that the city could take in order to gentrify the town.
“We need a plan. We need to build back better,” Danny Hartline, Earlington Council Member.
More information on plans of how to revitalize Earlington will be discussed and released in the near future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.