On Tuesday, February 14, State Senator Whitney Westerfield introduced a new bill that would create a new constitutional amendment ballot relating to abortion. Senator Westerfield’s proposal would add these words to the Kentucky Constitution: “Nothing in this constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion. The people retain the right through their elected state representatives and state senators to enact, amend, or repeal statutes regarding abortion, including but not limited to circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest or when necessary to save the life of the mother.”
A pro-abortion amendment was put out during the 2022 General Assembly Election, but it was defeated by a 52-to-48% vote.
