Kentucky State Police
The Kentucky State Police released the following report Tuesday:
• Robin Bienz, 56, of Three Rivers, Michigan, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, careless driving, improper passing and operating a vehicle under the influence.
