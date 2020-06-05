In the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Louisville’s Breonna Tayler and David McAtee, people across the country are pushing for social change and real dialogue, including the Kentucky Department of Education.
The KDE issued guidance for school districts to host conversations about race-based stress and trauma for students, parents and staff. The document, released by KDE on Wednesday, said they are committed to listening to those seeking to be heard.
“KDE believes that conversations about racial trauma and implicit bias are needed across Kentucky regardless of the racial makeup in our schools, districts or communities because such events impact us all, and we must address their emotional and traumatic consequences,” said the KDE document.
On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Jaqueline Coleman asked the Kentucky Board of Education to work with KDE, students and schools across the state to produce implicit bias training for students, teachers and school leaders.
“I think it is vitally important that we make sure every school district across Kentucky, every student and every educator has access to this training and these opportunities,” she said. “I believe this implicit bias training is necessary across this commonwealth.”
Robert Carter, Hopkins county Schools’ director of engagement, equity and school support, said people often do for others what they cannot do for themselves given a similar set of circumstances.
“You see the true strength of community; you see the true strength of what goes on, as we call ourselves a team,” he said. “It’s easy to be a team; it’s easy to be a community when there are no tough times. Thankfully, during the tough times, we do indeed come together.”
Hopkins County Schools Supt. Dr. Deanna Ashby said she is committed to doing whatever it takes to help her students and community get through this together.
“When we say, one team, one mission, one community, that’s exactly what we carry in our hearts in the good times, the bad, the challenging times and the joyous times,” she said. “Hopefully, when we get back in full, we’ll get to see our kids and get to share our stories with them and listen to any concerns that they have. We will meet them where they are and do whatever we can to help.”
While Hopkins County students may be predominately white with 79.8% of the student body, the black, indigenous and children of color make up 20.3%, according to the 2018-2019 school year statistics at kyschoolreportcard.com.
In this time of protests, vigils and prayer services, there are several ways both students and teachers can be there for one another, according to KDE.
One way is to “show people love and acceptance for who they are and recognize that many are hurting during this time,” according to the guidance document. Other ways are to “acknowledge what has happened. Acknowledge the emotional response this creates for students and staff. Remind students and staff that it is OK to not be OK. Create a safe space for dialogue; allow all voices to be heard and seek input and suggestions to make our educational settings safer and more equitable. Learn about and acknowledge your own biases and seek to grow by participating in training in equity and diversity, implicit bias, cultural responsiveness, cultural humility and anti-racism.”
The guidance continues by asking leaders to check with their staff regularly, not just after a tragic event, but to be willing to listen to how they feel and how the leader can help their team. It asks people to be upstanders, which are people who intervene on behalf of a person being attacked or bullied.
Carter said the district’s focus is on the fact that they are one team.
“As a team, we have many members, and with having many members we understand we begin to progress, we begin to hold one another together to recognize that all members are important,” he said. “Love covers a multitude.
For more information about KDE’s guidance on how districts can facilitate conversations about race-based stress and trauma, view the document at bit.ly/KDE_Guidance_Race-based_Stress_Trauma.
