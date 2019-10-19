EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the second of a three-part series detailing the diagnosis, treatment and recovery related to breast cancer locally. The third article will appear in the Saturday, Oct. 26 edition of The Messenger. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Married for 29 years, Kay and John Bard have shared many adventures. Kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren have highlighted the journey. Cancer, on the other hand, attempted to derail the ride, but the Bards clung tight to each other and their faith as they fought to survive together.
Three years ago, Kay was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. A couple of years before, John was diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma, an uncommon form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
"I was almost 76 years old when I found out that I had cancer," she said. "A doctor I was going to told me that I didn't have to have a mammogram about every two years at my age."
Bard missed a yearly mammogram for the first time in her memory, and when the time came for her check-up, she was told she had cancer.
"I was flabbergasted because there's no cancer on either side of my family. That was the first time I had ever missed a mammogram," she said. "I have found out since then that age doesn't have anything to do with it. I have
met several ladies in their 80s who have had it. Age doesn't have a big thing to do with breast cancer."
After her diagnosis, Bard said she probably accepted it better than a younger person would have.
"I wasn't happy, but I thought, 'well, I will do the best I can,' " she said. "I went up to Baptist Health there and saw Dr. Tejas Modi, and I just got started. I knew I didn't have any alternative but to try."
It's been two-plus years since Kay had the cancer removed. She said it takes five years to be in the clear.
"I'm like most people who go through this, if you don't get the cancer back in five years, you're free," she said.
During chemotherapy, Modi cared for Bard and considered her overall health when providing the correct treatment for her, she said.
"He's a conservative doctor in a lot of ways, but he took into consideration my general health. I had already had a heart attack, and he didn't want to shock my system by giving me big amounts of chemo," she said. "I did fine and had no problems at all. I was very fortunate - I didn't get sick, I didn't have a lot of problems with it."
But like most, she said, "I didn't like radiation much."
On her first day of chemotherapy, she was nervous, and her oncologists were afraid she might have an adverse reaction because of her heart condition.
"So, they gave me a lower dose," she said. "The second day of treatment, I reacted, and my blood pressure went sky high."
After the second treatment, she said that she didn't have any other complications or problems. Like some who are treated with chemo, she did lose her hair.
Once her radiation treatments started, she was exhausted.
"Radiation just zapped all of my energy, that was the hardest part, and I still don't have all of my energy back," she said. "I lost my appetite, and I lost a lot of weight, but that was mostly after radiation."
It's uncomfortable because you get so burned, she said.
"I was so tired afterward and when I got home, I usually went to bed for a while."
John said he could relate.
"It's like you've done a hard day's work, even though you didn't do anything physically, but it just zaps you real good," he said.
Without John's support, Kay said she couldn't have gotten through it by herself.
"I couldn't have gone through it without him. I went with him every day for his treatments, so he went with me every day," she said. "His was about seven or eight years ago. You got to have somebody that's there. Some times you want a Coke, and you just want somebody who can run and get you a Coke."
Kay's treatment was a trying time, said John.
"I knew it needed to be done; it had to be done. She did it for me, and I owed her that much, plus, I didn't mind."
Halfway to being completely cancer-free, Kay is grateful to be a survivor.
"I have a daughter, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. I didn't want to miss that. My grandchildren mean a lot to me," she said with a smile.
Having never thought about being diagnosed with cancer herself, Kay wants people to make sure they are getting their mammograms regularly. She also said that if you are just finding out that you have cancer, to pray.
"You got to start praying," she said. "This is something I never thought I would ever go through. It's not pleasant by any means, but I tell you, you just got to have faith you're going to get through it. I thought I'm going to do what I have to do to get rid of it, and some days it was hard, but I made it."
For the Bards, the adventures continue together, hand-in-hand.
