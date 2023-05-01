The City of Earlington will be partnering with the IUE-CWA Local 83701 and the Hopkins County Sportsmen/Sportswomen Club Inc. later this month to bring “Take a Kid Fishing Day” to Loch Mary.
“Take a Kid Fishing Day” will be held Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Earlington and is free for any participants under 15.
According to Loman Scarbrough, Founder/President of the Hopkins County Sportsmen/Sportswomen Club, this is the first year hosting this event in Earlington, but they are still hoping to have a large turnout.
“The first 200 pre-registered kids will be getting a fishing pole that they can keep, and bait to fish with,” Scarbrough said. “We will begin the day with a few announcements and we will have folks there to help if needed. I’m looking at possibly getting door prizes for the kids too.”
The IUE-CWA Local 83701 will be providing a free lunch and drinks for those who would like one during the event. While the day is completely free, Scarbrough shares that all those age 15 and older must possess a 2023 KY Fishing license in order to participate.
“We want everyone to come out. We are looking to draw crowds from multiple states and counties. We are anticipating 100, but we will be prepared for 200 kids.”
According to Scarbrough, the lake offers a variety of fish species including bass, bluegill, and crappie. The size and creel limits fall under statewide regulations. While catch and release is encouraged, everyone is welcome to keep some fish for the skillet. The union IUE-CWA Local 83701 wanted to host the event to bring smiles to the community.
“Our community has suffered a lot the past couple years between the tornado and COVID. This event allows the union and the community to come together. There’s a lot of history surrounding the City of Earlington and the old coal mining community with the company store many years ago. Hosting the event at Earlington City Park just brings life and values back to a full circle. We want everyone to have a great time.”
To register your children please visit, https://fishky.eventbrite.com. For more information please reach out to Loman Scarbrough, via 270-621-0171.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.