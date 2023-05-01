The City of Earlington will be partnering with the IUE-CWA Local 83701 and the Hopkins County Sportsmen/Sportswomen Club Inc. later this month to bring “Take a Kid Fishing Day” to Loch Mary.

“Take a Kid Fishing Day” will be held Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Earlington and is free for any participants under 15.

