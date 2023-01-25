Volunteers and staff from the Eastview Missionary Baptist Church are excited to be able to come together and host the Annual Chili Cook-Off Competition again this year. This will be the first time the annual event has been held since 2021, due to COVID-19.
Slated for Saturday, Feb. 18, at noon, details are still getting ironed out, but the main planning is already underway.
“The goal of the event is for the church to ultimately feed the community in the cold weather and have a little friendly competition,” Pastor, LaBarron McAdoo said.
“The vision of our Pastor is to engage the church membership with fellowship and outreach. The event is free to the community and all are welcome,” Event member, Melissa McAdoo said.
According to the McAdoos, there are limited spots available for competition entries, the maximum will be set at ten.
“We are still working out the details, prizes etc. for the competition part. The judges will remain a secret until the day of the event. Our goal is to post the requirements and how to sign-up next week on Facebook.”
There will be a first and second prize. There will be five volunteer judges, from all over Hopkins County in efforts to make the judging fair
Eastview Baptist Church is located at 159 E North St. in Madisonville. More information about the event and how to sign up will be released on their Facebook page as it is finalized.
