Nathan Kelso, with A&K Construction, updated the Hopkins County Board of Education on the progress of the new Hanson Elementary School construction on Monday. The update wasn’t what the board was hoping to hear, with the final completion date now being pushed back until at least a month and a half into 2023.
Kelso told members that they are still dealing with some challenges, which have pushed the construction completion date from November to the end of the year. That does not include the extra work inside the building, which will take a few more weeks after construction finishes.
“The middle of February is what we are tracking right now,” he said.
Steve Faulk, Hopkins County School Board chairman, said it would be nice if the school was completed by the end of the year, so they can start making plans for students and staff.
“We are all looking to see it move forward,” he said.
One of the biggest hurdles has been getting the roof completed. Labor force and rain have been driving factors in slowing construction down. Kelso said they are constantly having to hire new crews to work, and they can’t waterproof the roof when it is raining.
“The good news with all of that is we do have roofers on site,” he said. “They are working on the metal roof areas right now, putting ice and water shields and insulation down.”
He said by the middle of next week everything will be dry roofing-wise, which is what they have been working towards these last few months.
“Once we hit that, it really releases that inside work, and windows are going in, so that will be weather tight,” said Kelso.
He estimates that about 95% of the roof is already completed, the rest will be done this week, with only some angle bracing, and other small fixes needing to be done.
In the last update, Kelso told the school board there was a problem with one of the walls, and the only way to fix it would be to tear the wall down and redo it. He said the wall was taken out a few weeks ago. Half of the wall will be finished this week, while the other half will be completed next week.
Although everyone wants to see this project completed, the construction can only move as fast as it can.
Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said while they want to set a move-in date for students and staff, they can’t know when to set that date until construction is complete.
“Until we get further information, we can’t set a move-in date,” he said.
