Make it a mother/daughter night, or a ladies’ night out, next Thursday, where you can make your own charm bracelets with local artisan Beth Atcher. Hosted by the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, the class will take place Feb. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kentucky Movers and Maker’s space located at 130 N. Seminary St. in Madisonville.
Local artisan Beth Atcher of One Dream Reached Jewelry in Central City, will be leading the class, which will include basic skills of knot tying, tools needed, and techniques to make three stretch bracelets with one charm on each bracelet.
No experience is necessary, but tickets are required. You do not need to have a makerspace membership to sign up, but if you are a member you will receive $10 off your ticket price. All participants will go home with three bracelets, packet of instructions and a new skill in your toolkit. Whether you consider yourself to be naturally crafty, or you just want a night night out, this class will fit all your needs.
There are limited spaces still available. Tickets are $35 for non-members and can be purchased online at, https://tinyurl.com/2a5btmd7 This class is aimed for ages six and older. If you are interested in other upcoming classes or a Movers and Makers space membership, please visit www.kentuckymoversandmakers.com.
