A Madisonville man was hospitalized on Saturday night following a hit-and-run accident on North Main Street in Madisonville.
According to the Madisonville Police Department, Michael Wells, 74 of Madisonville, was traveling northbound in the right hand lane of North Main Street at around 10 p.m. on Saturday when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, which then left the scene of the accident.
MPD did not report any eyewitnesses to the accident, but noted that a “Mango-Orange” passenger side mirror from the vehicle was found on the scene of the accident.
Wells was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital for treatment. His condition was not reported.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.