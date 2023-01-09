Jury selection begins today in the capital murder case of a Madisonville man accused of the 2020 murder of a young mother at the Ideal Market in Earlington.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, at shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, a gunman entered the crowded convivence store and opened fire, killing Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville and wounding a toddler she was holding at the time of the incident. Merrell succumb to her injuries. The child was treated for her injuries and later released.
HCSO reported at the time that they immediately suspected Dennis Stone Jr, who was involved in a custody dispute with Merrell. Stone turned himself into the Metropolitan Nashville Police the following morning.
Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathy Senter filed a notice of aggravators in Oct. 2020 which will allow the state to seek up to the death penalty in the case.
Stone is charged with murder, assault and 12 counts of wanton endangerment.
Circuit Court Judge Chris Oglesby will oversee the case.
Senter said she is currently uncertain of how quickly the trial will progress as this is the first trial of its magnitude her office has tried with Judge Oglesby.
