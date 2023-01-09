Jury selection begins today in the capital murder case of a Madisonville man accused of the 2020 murder of a young mother at the Ideal Market in Earlington.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, at shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, a gunman entered the crowded convivence store and opened fire, killing Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville and wounding a toddler she was holding at the time of the incident. Merrell succumb to her injuries. The child was treated for her injuries and later released.

