An overloaded power strip is blamed for a fire which left a Madisonville home with extensive damage.
Crews found smoke coming from the home at 231 East Broadway around 4:15 p.m. Thursday. A fire department report says firefighters needed about 11 minutes to bring the flames under control.
The focus then turned to a fish tank, since expensive fish were inside it. Investigators believe the fire began under the tank, as the power strip provided electricity to the tank.
No one was injured by the fire, and the fish tank was undamaged. The damage to the home is estimated at $16,000.
