Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Ronald Whittingham, of Leitchfield, was charged with violation of Emergency Protective Order and Domestic Violence Order on Friday, October 22.
Jessica Webb, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday, with assault in the fourth degree.
Michael Bourland, of Madisonville, was charged and arrested Thursday, with failure to appear in court.
Zane Johnson, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday, with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Johnson was also charged for failure to appear in court.
Alexandaro Barnes, of Madisonville, was charged and arrested Thursday, with possession of handgun and tampering with physical evidence.
Richard Moore, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday, with failure to appear in court.
John Tristan Wood, of Madisonville, was arrested Thursday, with failure to appear in court.
Perry James Truitt, of Hanson, was arrested Thursday, with failure to appear in court.
Darick Howton, 43, of Madisonville was charged Thursday, with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, possession of burhulary tools, possession of substances of the 1st degree, second offense. (meth)
William C. Howton, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday, with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, possession of burgulary tools, and operating on an expired operator’s license.
