Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
John Jackson, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Caylee Moore, 21, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
Matthew Lynn, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, trafficking in marijuana, two counts of first-degree assault, disregarding stop sign, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to or improper signal.
