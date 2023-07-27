The Hopkins County Democratic Party will host the 46th Annual Gov. Ruby Laffoon — Gov. Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 3, feature addresses by Governor Andy Beshear and former governor Andy Beshear.
The dinner will be at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center, 208 N. Kentucky Ave., and is the western Kentucky kickoff to Fancy Farm Week.
Pat Vincent, the local party chairwoman, said the event is always a great time.
“It is a premier event in western Kentucky and one of the largest,” she said. “It is a time for them to hear from their officials about what is going on in the city, plus the counties, plus the state and the nation.”
The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet for the statewide candidates for Attorney General, Secretary of State, Auditor, State Treasurer, and Commissioner of Agriculture. They will be joined by current Governor Andy Beshear, Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, and former Governor Steve Beshear.
Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program beginning at 6 p.m. The keynote speakers will be Gov. Andy Beshear and former Gov. Steve Beshear.
The highlight of the evening will feature the induction of seven members into the Democratic Hall of Fame.
Vincent said the purpose of the event is to promote the Democratic party and the candidates and introduce them to the community.
“It is just a great time to come out and meet our candidates and learn more about how they can get involved in their government,” she said.
The dress code for the night is casual with union or patriotic-inspired attire. The public is invited to attend.
Tickets are $30 per person and will be available at the HCDP Booth inside the lobby at the Ballard Convention Center during the fair and at the Dawson Springs BBQ Street Fair from 6-8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.
For more information or to get tickets, contact Pat Vincent at 270-399-1578.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.