The Hopkins County Democratic Party will host the 46th Annual Gov. Ruby Laffoon — Gov. Steve Beshear Democratic Dinner on Thursday, Aug. 3, feature addresses by Governor Andy Beshear and former governor Andy Beshear.

The dinner will be at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center, 208 N. Kentucky Ave., and is the western Kentucky kickoff to Fancy Farm Week.

