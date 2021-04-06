A sanitation rate increase has been approved by the Madisonville City Council.
At Monday’s meeting, the second reading of an ordinance to increase sanitation rates in the city was unanimously approved with Ward 1 Councilmember Misty Cavanaugh absent from the meeting.
Ward 3 Councilmember Adam Townsend made the motion to approve the second reading. Townsend also is the chairman of the Public Works Committee and said that raising rates was not something that he wanted to do but said that it was something that needed to be done.
“For the department to be able to have gone as long as they did without rate increases, it shows a lot about how good of work they do and how good they do a job of trying to keep costs down,” said Townsend. “This is also a reflection of what comes to us from the state in pension rates. We have had to increase the amount we pay into the pension 12% over the past few years.”
Townsend said that the increase was spread across all customers that receive service from the city’s sanitation department.
According to the ordinance, each residential customer will still be furnished a one-half cubic yard tote and charged a solid waste collection fee of $23.75 instead of the current $20 per month fee.
Each residential customer who has more than one one-half cubic yard toter will be charged an additional solid waste collection fee of $5 per month for each additional toter, regardless of whether the additional toter is actually utilized.
The ordinance also specified that there could be an additional fee for any toter not obtained from the city that is not compatible with the lift system that the Sanitation Department vehicles use.
Commercial rates will also be increased based on the number of containers the customer has, the size of the container and the number of pickups that are done per month.
For example, commercial customers with one two-cubic yard container will see an increase from:
• $27.20 to $31.13 for four pickups a month.
• $54.40 to $62.27 from $54.40 for eight pickups a month.
• $81.60 to $93.40 for 12 pickups a month.
• $108.80 to $124.53 for 16 pickups a month.
Madisonville Public Works Superintendent Stephanie Gipson said at the March 15 meeting that sanitation rates have not increased in the past five years, adding that the department has accrued additional costs — including landfill rates that have increased annually.
“When we first started in 2013, we were paying $14.83 per ton at the landfill. We are currently at $18.69, so we have taken a 3.25% increase per year on our dumping rate. We have noticed a hit in our recycling due to the market being low. It has been that way for a while,” said Gipson.
Gipson said in recycling, cardboard has been impacted the most going from getting paid over $200 per ton for cardboard to dropping as low as $35 per ton and being currently at $85 per ton.
Gipson said in 2019 the recycling revenue was at $202,000. This year it was projected to hit $58,000.
In other news, the council:
• approved the bid for the Mahr Park Maintenance Building. The bid was awarded to Downey Professional, who bidded $223,000 to complete the project. Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the project should move quickly and is expecting the project to be a 90 day process.
• awarded a bid for mowing around the water tanks in the city to T.J.’s Lawn Care, which is owned by City of Madisonville Administrator Robert James. Due to Janes’ position within the city, approval by the city council was required. T.J.’s Lawn Care was one of three bids for this project. The bid amount was $500 bi-weekly for mowing at the four water tank locations.
