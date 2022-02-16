During this week’s meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Courts, magistrates voted to accept a resolution that will simplify how the county will get money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), freeing up funding for a wider variety of uses.
When ARPA was first introduced, government entities were required to use a lost revenue calculation formula to show how much funding had been lost due to COVID-19.
In order to claim funds using the calculator, it had to be shown how the pandemic resulted in the loss of funding either through lost revenue or added expenses. The funds that would then be received through ARPA could only be used for specific purposes.
Resolution 2022-3 creates more of a standard deduction, which could qualify the county to draw up to $10 million in federal funding. It also frees up some additional uses for those funds.
“It’s similar to taking a standard deduction on your taxes,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said. “The 2022-3 resolution affects every entity. When things shut down they had some form of lost revenue.”
Officials reported that Hopkins County directly lost roughly $2.3 million due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By accepting the standard deduction allowed by Resolution 2022-3, the county could qualify for up to $10 million in ARPA funding.
“We need to make sure it is used for growth and in the spirit for which it was intended,” Magistrate Charlie Beshear said. “It covers a lot of it, public safety, infrastructure, economic development, it’s a pretty wide variety of what we could spend it on.”
Beshear brought up the topic of the Hopkins County sports complex, which has been a hot topic for over a decade, saying the money could potentially be spent on it he said.
Magistrate Hanna Myers quickly chimed in to Beshear’s comment, “Everything needs to come before the court. We all still need to vote on how to use the money.”
“We’re not sure where the money will be used, but there is a long list of possibilities,” Whitfield stated.
