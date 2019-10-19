Chickens are big business in Kentucky

Getting up with the chickens is nothing new for Doug Brown. But the number of his chickens is stunning.
"About 250,000-260,000 per flock," Brown said.
That's enough birds to fill 10 barns. And it's one of the reasons why Brown was invited to a "grower appreciation banquet" in Madisonville by Tyson Foods on Thursday night.
More than 100 poultry producers and family members from across western Kentucky heard from the state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles at the Ballard Convention Center. Quarles said they "punch above your weight class" in helping farming provide 20% of Kentucky's economy.
Brown has been in the chicken business for more than 22 years at his farm near Dawson
See Chickens/Page A8
Springs. He says the work is not what he originally expected it to be.
"There are continuing added-on costs of upgrading and upgrading," Brown said. "So you never get paid off. By the time you get one upgrade paid off, you're on the next one."
But when all 850 poultry producers in the commonwealth come together, Quarles said they offer the leading commodity in Kentucky.
"You're responsible for well over one-sixth of all the agriculture dollars," Quarles said. That comes to an estimated $1.3 billion in income per year.
Quarles added about 100 new poultry barns either under construction or planned across the state in the next few years.
"This is one of the few areas of Kentucky agriculture that's showing growth right now," he said.
David Dickey, a production manager with Tyson's Robards of Kentucky complex, estimated the company has 104 broiler contracts in the area of Hopkins, McLean and Webster counties. It also has about 27 breeder contracts and nine pullet contracts.
"Roughly, our processing plant will harvest 1,250,000 birds a week," Dickey said. About 75,000 more chickens than that are brought into the broiler house system each week.
The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce estimated Friday that the Tyson Foods plant has more than 1,500 full-time employees.
So all in all, chickens are a big business in Hopkins County and all of Kentucky. Brown said that's true in more than economics.
"Chicken growth -- they get a lot bigger a lot quicker now than they did 20 years ago," he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.