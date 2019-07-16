Classic rock band Grand Funk Railroad has played sold-out concerts throughout the world for 50 years, but it's towns like Madisonville that keeps the spirit of the "American Band" alive, according to founding member Don Brewer.
"We're just a local band that made it," Brewer, drummer and co-lead vocalist of Grand Funk Railroad, said. "It feels like going home. These people look like the ones I grew up with."
In 1969, Grand Funk Railroad was practicing in Brewer's basement in Schwartz Creek, Michigan -- a town of approximately 5,000. Now in 2019, with signature hits like "The Loco-Motion" and "Some Kind of Wonderful" in their discography, they're considered one of the staples of classic rock, having directly influenced bands the likes of Van Halen, Journey and KISS.
While it's easy to see the power and influence that Grand Funk Railroad has
now, according to Brewer, it was hard for the self-proclaimed underdogs to break into the standard, uniform music industry of the early 1970s.
"Critics didn't like us, especially at first," he said. "But the fans loved us. And it's because we had an honest approach to music. Everything was very real."
Grand Funk Railroad began in a tumultuous time of the 1960s, where political discourse and domestic unrest forged rifts throughout the United States. It was a time when that level of authenticity in music became appreciated like never before, according to Brewer.
"We were right along the anti-war movement and hard-drug culture of the 1960s," he said. "And a lot of the music was about those things. All musicians are representatives of a particular culture that they're coming up in."
While culture shapes music, he said, musicians also wield the power to impact the world around them, where they've been given a platform and means to speak through a way that people will listen.
Brewer describes culture and music having a "symbiotic relationship," where the two thrive off of one another to maintain a balance in society.
This balance and the band's honesty about it has attracted fans of different cultures, backgrounds and ages.
"I love playing to multigenerations," he said. "Lately, I've been seeing those in their late teens and early 20s listening to more '70s music, and it's very inspirational."
The longevity of Grand Funk Railroad and other classic rock bands is a testament to how that music still resonates and inspires generations of today, he said.
Brewer listed Grand Funk Railroad's own influences being that of Motown bands and R&B music of the 1960s. According to Brewer, people can hear those influences in the band's body of work just as much as they can hear Grand Funk Railroad's influences in the music of later bands.
"You always stick with whatever you like and incorporate it into what you do," Brewer said. "That's what makes it a never-ending progression of music."
That's what keeps music alive, he said, inspiration rather than imitation.
"(Artists such as Journey and Prince) aren't imitating us," Brewer said. "It's doing what they do separately with us being an inspiration. It's respect, really."
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Grand Funk Railroad's inception, a career with longevity that still surprises Brewer to this day.
"Fifty years of funk, and we're still drawing an audience," he said. "It's amazing."
Despite such a tenure in the music industry, Brewer still feels butterflies in the pit of his stomach the moment before he steps on stage.
"You just never know what's gonna happen in every show," he said. "But after awhile, the nerves fall away. You begin to look out to the crowd and relate to the audience."
Grand Funk Railroad will perform a free concert from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday as part of Madisonville's Friday Night Live series, with local act The Cameron Tabor Band opening at 6:30 p.m.
Brewer has simple words of advice for those planning to attend:
"Smile, sweat and have a good time."
