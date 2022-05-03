Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8 will be hosting a “Summer Vacation Movies Series” beginning May 30, and it will last for ten weeks throughout the summer. This includes $1 movies on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 10a.m. Combo special, for $5, will include the movie ticket, drink and popcorn.
According to General Manager, Carla Thomas, this summer program has been offered every year at other locations, and since opening the Madisonville theater, they wanted to do the same.
“We will be offering the movies on Monday and Wednesdays. We have groups that come from Hopkinsville, Greenville and Madisonville. If a large group is planning to come, it works best if they call a few days before so that we can section the rows off for that group. Seating is first come.”
The summer movie special comes in addition to the theater’s normal $5.00 Tuesday deal, which allows guests to view any of the movies currently showing for just $5 plus tax.
If you are looking to bring a large group, call 270-245-2266 to speak with someone about seating arrangements. The doors open at 9 a.m. and the popcorn is hot and ready.
For more information feel free to follow Golden Ticket Cinemas Capitol 8 on Facebook. The movie listings will be up soon, and will be updated throughout the summer.
