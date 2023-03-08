Hopkins County continues to add new cities to its county-wide RAVE Alert System, officials announced at Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting.
Now joining Earlington on the RAVE Alert System, Dawson Springs and Mortons Gap will enter an interlocal agreement with Hopkins County.
RAVE is a free messaging system that will allow the county to send alerts to your smartphone or tablet to notify of any emergency situation, road closures, water boil advisories, storm alerts, and other important news. Those who want to participate will need to sign up for the service, but once you have joined it is completely free.
Also presented during the meeting, Jared Nelson, Representative for the Pennyrile Area Development District (PADD), to discuss the scattered housing bids, a project that has been going on since 2019. There are ten potential properties that will be going out for bid in order to clean up or rehabilitate them for future use. This motion was for two properties, a reconstruction on a house in Flat Creek and a rehabilitation for a house on W. Arch St.
“Once construction is underway, if the court desires, we can start on the next round of properties to bid out,” Nelson said.
“We started this years ago,” Judge Executive Jack Whitfield said. “We have a grant which approved spending $5,000 from the county due to price increases over the years.”
