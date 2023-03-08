PADD.jpg

Jared Nelson with PADD spoke during yesterday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, sharing information about the scattered housing project bids that have been received.

 Caley Smith

Hopkins County continues to add new cities to its county-wide RAVE Alert System, officials announced at Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting.

Now joining Earlington on the RAVE Alert System, Dawson Springs and Mortons Gap will enter an interlocal agreement with Hopkins County.

