Father charged with child abuse

A Madisonville father is charged with assault after allegedly hitting his son with a broomstick.
A police report released Thursday said Michael Knight, 49, was arrested Wednesday after the boy reported to Jesse Stuart Elementary School with cuts on his back.
The boy, whose age was not released, told police his father was drunk. Knight reportedly became angry over a homework assignment and chased the boy around the house, striking him with the broom several times. The injuries are described as minor.
Knight is held on fourth degree assault charges. The Hopkins County Jail database had no record of any bond being set.
