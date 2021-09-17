The boil water advisory has been lifted for the City of Madisonville on Thursday afternoon following multiple random tests throughout the city coming back negative for bacteria.
Madisonville Water customers were notified Wednesday of a problem with the drinking water a single site in the Homewood subdivision tested positive for Total Coliform and E.Coli bacteria in the water system.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said Wednesday that other tests were performed upstream and downstream of the positive site yielding negative results but a citywide advisory was still put in place as a precaution.
“We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil your water prior to consumption,” according to a statement from Madisonville City Hall. “We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”
Cotton said that 10 randomly selected site samples were sent out Wednesday afternoon for analysis.
“We have conducted a series of tests all throughout the water distribution system to ensure the quality of the drinking water provided to our customers,” according to a statement from Madisonville’s water distribution department. “Upon receipt of the results of our sampling from the laboratory we are certain it was a mechanical failure within the original sampling site that caused the positive sample, which prompted the issuance of a Boil Advisory.”
Customers may contact Keith Browning, the Superintendent, of the Water Distribution Department or Adam Orange the Backflow Prevention Supervisor at 270-824-2140 with any questions or quality complaints.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.