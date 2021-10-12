The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Christopher Johnston, 43, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Kari Verschueren, 31, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order and four counts of failure to appear.
Richard Adams, 52, of Crofton, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Jamie Braden, 32, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protection order.
Jerald Yates, 51, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
James Hunter, 43, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Barry Barnes, 53, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Candace Conrad, 25, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Sunday for probation violation.
James Cobb, 54, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Michelle Payne, 52, of Marion, was charged Saturday with fourth-degree assault.
Adam Gray, 44, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday with failure to appear and tampering with physical evidence.
