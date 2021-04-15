Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton’s chief administrator will be returning to his previous position within the city.
Robert Janes, who was hired as city administrator in January 2019, will serve as the city’s public works director effective Monday, April 26. Janes held this same position previous to his promotion.
Cotton said Janes’ salary will not change despite the shift in responsibilities. His salary was listed at $92,919 annually when he was hired.
“(His salary) doesn’t change going back,” Cotton said.
Cotton said the transition was due to an increase in projects going on in the city that the public works department is going to be part of.
“What we’ve done is, we are always looking and evaluating the entire team making sure we are putting the right talent in the right places,” said Cotton. “The magnitude of projects we have going on in the city and several other projects that are on the verge of getting kicked off and started — and we want to make sure that we have the right people in the right places for that. We have a super strong public works department that is being leaned on for these additional projects.”
Cotton commended Janes’ work in the public works department.
“We know that Robert’s heart and passion was public works and that is where he really excels,” he said. “By evaluating our team and how we can continue to move forward with those projects — that was the best opportunity for us.”
Another change happening in the public works is Public Works Superintendent Stephanie Gipson will move back to an assistant superintendent spot.
“She asked to have that position back,” said Cotton. “She thought it would give her an opportunity to learn more from Robert throughout the next year or so. She has done a fantastic job … it was her idea to step back to the assistant superintendent.”
As for the city administrator position, Cotton said the city will take its time to find the right person for the job.
“We don’t have any plans for immediate changes right now other than Robert going back to public works,” he said. “We have a phenomenal team across the board with all of our department heads, so everybody will step up and manage this while we continue to work through this transition. Those (city administrator) duties will be spread out through the team.”
The city administrator position is appointed by the mayor.
“It will be someone that we will be evaluating to make sure that they will fit within the team or within the vision of the city and what we are trying to accomplish,” he said. “That is why it will take us a little bit of time. The reality is that we are going to work to make sure that we put the right people in the right position. We will evaluate our opportunities — both within and outside.”
