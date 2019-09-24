Turn to the left side of the FM radio dial right now, and you might hear a great deal of persuasive speaking. Even a little arm-twisting.
WAY-FM's translator at 90.3 went first, with a two-week "support drive" that was supposed to end Friday but was mentioned again Monday. WKMD-FM at 90.9 plans to end its latest fundraising campaign today. Other Hopkins County stations will take their turn next week.
Non-commercial radio stations tend to use the start of fall to seek listener donations. Many ask more often than that.
"We do it four times a year," said Ruth Back, secretary of WSOF-FM. The station attached to Madisonville's Island Ford Baptist Church at 89.9 has done so well this year that Back says one quarterly appeal was skipped. But the next "marathon" is coming Oct. 3-5.
Trouble is, another Madisonville Christian radio station has a "Care-a-thon" scheduled for those exact same days. "Missionary Radio" of Hopkinsville operates WNLJ-FM at 91.7.
"We're not in competition," WNLJ General Manager Ken Cummins said, "as long as we're getting the same message out."
But Cummins's station is like David, compared with WSOF's Goliath signal. Cummins says the Federal Communications Commission recently approved a request to increase WNLJ's effective radiated power from 200 to 500 watts. By comparison, WSOF's signal of 39,000 watts reaches the Evansville area.
WKMD appeals to a potentially very different audience. The station rebroadcasts WKMS-FM, which is part of Murray State University and a National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate. Its programming ranges from national and BBC newscasts to bluegrass and jazz music.
While Murray State provides about 30% of the station's total budget, "we have 1,450 donors," said membership director Jenni Todd. With an estimated weekly audience of 25,000, that means only six percent of all listeners donate.
Todd said several "generous donations" were made in the last week in memory of Cokie Roberts. The long-time NPR reporter died of cancer last Tuesday at age 75.
WKMD also has potential donor competition in Hopkins County, with NPR stations in Bowling Green and Evansville. But Todd doesn't look at it that way.
"We're part of the Kentucky Public Radio collaborative," Todd said. The loose network of stations is based in Louisville, and shares its news content.
At all the stations, the goal of the fundraisers is to gain support from listeners. Todd said 85 percent of WMKD's budget comes from local sources, including underwriters. Cummins said his stations have no underwriters at all, and don't even charge religious programs for air time.
Here are the dates and approximate fundraising goals of local non-commercial radio station pledge drives:
• WNLJ-FM -- Oct. 3-5, $300,000 (includes a home station in Hopkinsville)
• WKMD-FM -- Ending today, $150,000 (includes a home station in Murray)
• WSOF-FM -- Oct. 3-5, $35,000 (includes an affiliate in McKenzie, Tennessee)
