The Agriculture Program at Madisonville Community College launched in January 2019, with offerings of Associates degrees in Agronomy, Horticulture, Animal Science, Agriculture Business, Sustainable Agriculture, Agriculture Technology, and Agriculture Education along with certificates in each of these as well.
Being in a rural area, Agriculture is a huge part of the community and surrounding counties. The industry is in high demand for new farmers and workers. Most that are participating in the industry currently are in their late 50s so younger members are needed.
“I began collaborating with Mahr Park last spring when my greenhouse class grew native plants for one of Mahr Park’s native gardens,” April Duncan, Assistant Professor in Agriculture at MCC said. “Mahr Park was created with a vision of giving back to the community and educating others. The plan is to continue to incorporate as many of my classes as possible with Mahr Park to allow more hands-on experience for the students.”
According to Duncan, they offer courses to all MCC students along with dual credit courses for high schoolers. The dual credit courses are offered online for students in Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Webster, Caldwell, and Crittenden Counties. Below is a list of what each degree offers and teaches the student.
For students pursing:
- Agronomy — students will explore pest management techniques, pest identification, safe chemical handling, use of basic agronomic equipment, soil management, and crop production.
- Horticulture — students will explore ornamental agriculture (landscaping, floriculture), olericulture (vegetable gardening) and pomology (fruit and nut gardening) along with hydroponics via MCC’s greenhouse.
- Animal Science (new to MCC program, started this fall) — students will explore livestock management, veterinary sciences, basic handling techniques for large and small animals, anatomy and physiology, and nutrition
- Agriculture Business — the students will learn how to build and manage a business, promote the business via media and other outlets, along with record keeping and financial management within the agriculture industry.
- Sustainable Agriculture — students will explore sustainable practices, organic agriculture, and environmentally safe practices in agriculture.
- Agriculture Technology — students will learn basic mechanic skills for small engines, tractor and other equipment maintenance, and welding along with exploring technologies used in the industry (GPS, etc.)
- Agriculture Education — this is a two-year starter program that aligns with Murray State’s Education program. Students can earn their first two years here and move on to continue their education with MSU.
For more information on any of the courses or offerings, please reach out to April Duncan directly, 270-824-1903.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.