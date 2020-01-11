Whether or not you like the photo on your driver's license, it's becoming a political issue in Kentucky.
The County Clerks Association of Kentucky announced Friday it will oppose a bill requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. The bill is backed by a state senator representing part of Hopkins County.
"It's nearly impossible for people to run over to Criminal Court to get a driver's license with the new districts," Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern said after an afternoon conference call with other clerks.
Cloern believes Kentucky plans to combine driver's licenses with the new "Real ID" taking effect in October, with both handled by the Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk.
Nine state senators are co-sponsoring Senate Bill 2, which would require photo identification on election days. Sen. C.B. Embry Jr., a Republican from Morgantown, is one of them.
"We want to cut down on the potential for voter fraud," Embry said Friday.
The bill would allow voters to cast provisional ballots if they cannot provide proof of identification. Then they would have to appear before county clerks or election boards with an affidavit and a proper ID.
Embry was unsure about how big a problem voter fraud is in Kentucky right now. But he said photo ID is common in other parts of life.
"You need a photo ID to get into the Capitol," Embry said.
Cloern said from what she's seen, voter fraud is not an issue in Hopkins County.
"We have so many different avenues of checks and balances," she said.
Cloern added that the county clerks also see problems with the fine print of the bill.
"You couldn't have an expired driver's license. They wouldn't be allowed," she said as an example.
Secretary of State Michael Adams supports the bill, since he made photo ID one of his campaign issues last year. His slogan was, "Make it easy to vote and hard to cheat."
Ballotpedia.org indicates 19 states currently require voters to show a photo ID. They include Indiana and Tennessee. Embry expressed concern that someone might cross the Kentucky-Tennessee line and vote twice.
Kentucky law currently requires an identification card, but not necessarily a photo. That means Social Security cards and even credit cards are allowed at the polls .
But the rules on the State Board of Elections website say as a last resort, "another form of ID containing both picture and signature" is acceptable.
Senate Bill 2 would allow Kentuckians to receive a "free standard personal identification card" if they're 18 years old, eligible to vote and lack a driver's license.
In other legislative business, Embry described the first week of the session as "mostly organizational." He said committees will begin examining bills next week.
