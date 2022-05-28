The Hanson City Council met Tuesday night in a special called meeting and approved several crucial items.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the council approved the order of two benches and two trash receptacles for the playground.
“When the park equipment gets installed, they can install those things as well,” she said,
They are hoping the playground will be completed by the end of June.
The council also approved an agreement to enter into a co-op program with the Municipal Board. Pearson said the agreement means that by belonging to the co-op if there is an emergency with the road, the city can apply for financial assistance to get the roads repaired.
The council also agreed to purchase the Hydromatic Chopper pumps for the Compton Road and Walmart sewer station. Pearson said the total cost of the pumps is $15,279.
Lastly, the council voted to replace the cemetery sign at the Hanson Cemetery, along with the new rules and regulations. The new rules are flowers should only be placed on headstones, there can be shepherds’ hooks next to headstones, no decoration should be placed on the ground, and no permanent fixtures can be placed on burial spaces without prior approval of the Hanson City Commission.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Council will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. June 28 at Hanson City Hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.