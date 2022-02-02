Simply Poured Coffee cut their ribbon Tuesday morning to officially announce their grand opening, even though they have been caffeinating the community for the past six months. Located at 190 Madison Square Drive, this new coffee shop has more to offer than just your regular cup-a-joe.
“I am very passionate about coffee and bringing awareness to the industry,” Simply Poured Owner, Melissa Savino said. “One of my favorite things to do is travel the world and try new coffee shops.”
It was a packed house yesterday, filled with community members, regular customers, new customers and business-owners alike, all coming to support a new, local business, and try a latte or cappuccino, free of charge, thanks to Independence Bank for buying everyone a beverage.
“We are excited that you are here,” Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce President, Libby Spencer said. “You caffeinate us and keep us all going.”
“I appreciate everyone here. I look forward to seeing the business grow and continuing to be a part of the community,” Savino.
Simply Poured Coffee offers seasonal flavors, coffee flights, lattes, cappuccinos, french press coffees and much more. If you are in a rush on the morning commute, no worries as they also have a convenient drive-thru window to quickly serve you.
For more information, menu offerings and seasonal specials visit drinkcoffeetraveloften.com or head over to the Simply Poured Facebook Page.
