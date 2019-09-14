A new charge was announced Friday in the case against a Madisonville man accused of rape and sodomy.
Hopkins County Judge David Massamore said Efren Sanchez, 31, now stands accused of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Sanchez appeared at an arraignment hearing for the announcement.
A Madisonville police report released Friday said Sanchez shared alcohol and marijuana with a minor during the overnight hours of April 26-27.
That was about three months before Sanchez allegedly raped and sodomized someone at a mobile home park on Whittington Drive. He's accused of committing those crimes in July and mid-August.
Defense attorney Gerald Burns said he understands the additional count is connected to those charges.
Massamore increased the bond for Sanchez to $6,000, to reflect the addition.
Sanchez was arrested Aug. 22 after a teenage girl and her mother filed a complaint with police.
Sanchez remains under a hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Burns had no comment on that issue since it is a federal matter.
