COVID-19 affected not only students’ academic learning but their involvement in after-school clubs and extracurricular activities as well.
But Hopkins County Central High School has been inspired by Josiah Watson’s achievement of competing in political science in the national Future Business Leaders of America competition in June.
Gabrielle Prevette, the former business teacher and FBLA advisor, said everyone was excited and surprised that Watson made it to the national competition.
“This was only my second year of being an FBLA advisor,” she said. “I had a student compete at state last year in political science, so I wasn’t really expecting to have anybody qualify for nationals.”
Prevette said Watson did not make the top 10 at nationals, but he did score well. She said Watson knows political science like the back of his hand and loves it.
Last year, during Watson’s junior year at Central, the club had about a dozen members in the chapter. Only six students went to compete in seven areas at the region competition, while four moved on to state, competing in five areas.
Watson placed third at state for political science and was the only Central FBLA member to move on to nationals.
“Placing 3rd in the state in political science opened so many doors to me and my chapter that we haven’t had open to us since before COVID,” he said. “I made connections with people I otherwise wouldn’t have met, and I learned how to be a better leader.”
Prevette said COVID in 2020 really impacted the club’s membership, along with both business teachers leaving Central at the end of 2021.
“We were starting from the ground up,” she said. “We have gained some momentum with having kids compete at region and state, especially [Watson] going to nationals.”
Watson’s achievement at national has inspired him to be more involved in the FBLA chapter at Central.
“I joined FBLA just looking to compete in political science, get some trophies, and put something on a college application,” he said. “Now, I am looking into applying for a national council position in August, launching the most intensive membership drive my local chapter has seen for several years, spending days’ worth of time out of my summer to prepare my chapter for next year, and I am aiming to open those same doors that opened for me to dozens of other students.”
Prevette said the focus next year is to prepare students earlier for contests and opportunities, like the fall leadership conference that happens in September.
“We have never been able to attend that [and it] is on their radar now,” she said.
FBLA at Central has always had some work to do on membership, and COVID caused that number to go down, but Prevette said there is a new energy in the club this year.
“I know that with Josiah’s intensity, dedication, and passion, he is going to help the club grow tremendously next year,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what the chapter can do.”
Prevette has been hired as one of the agriculture teachers for the coming school year at Central, and the new business and FBLA advisor for the next school year at Central will be Sydnie Byrum.
