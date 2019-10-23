Each morning from his driveway, an unmistakable gentle giant waves to Hopkins County students as they make their way to school and any passersby who happily honks.
Webster "Web" Rice, 30, lives right beside Hopkins County Central High School and has been waving every morning that he has been able since graduating from Madisonville North Hopkins in 2010.
"It's fun to do for the kids," said Rice. "It puts a smile on their face when I go by here and wave at them."
Just before the school year started, teachers at Central attended their professional development days and held a scavenger hunt to connect them with the community. One of the people they had to find was Rice.
"They came and knocked on the door," said Rice's mother, Tanya Winston. "They come out and welcomed him to the new school year."
Winston said that the community has gathered around and lifted her son.
"It's been awesome. Web had brain tumors and had to have them removed, and he was missing (waving each morning)," she said. "When we got back, he had over 250 greeting cards stuffed in the old Messenger box. They hadn't stopped knocking to know where he was. They knew he was missing and that something was wrong."
Knowing that her son is cared for by his community warms Winston's heart.
"There was a lady that stopped here a couple of months ago; she came from Florida. She knocked on the door, and she said that she and her husband had come here for hunting," said Winston. "When they would come down to hunt, they would come through here, and they would see Web out here."
During July, the lady from Florida visited friends in the area and stopped by
See Giant/Page A4
Rice's house. He said he was watching a movie when she knocked.
"She came by and gave him a new basketball," said Winston. "She said, 'I'm from Florida, and you don't know me, but I've seen you out here for eight or nine years, and I want to give you something."
On Saturday, Rice, a towering 7 feet, 2 inches, was at Kidapalooza, where he represented the Special Olympics at their booth.
The former head of the Hopkins County Special Olympics April Shrum said that Rice has such a sweet spirit.
"Everybody knows Web," she said. "He's just a soft, gentle giant. I call him short-stack. He's very caring, and he enjoys being around everybody, and he makes friends so easily when he competes against the other teams."
Shrum said Rice participates in bowling, track and field and his favorite sport, basketball.
"He enjoys bowling, but basketball is his thing. He tries to shoot the three-pointers like Michael Jordan, which of course, is his favorite ballplayer," she said.
Shrum said that for two years, she drove by Rice's house on the way to work, and every morning, without fail, he would put a smile on her face.
"He's always smiling. Usually, he had his headphone on, listening to music, but when you honk -- he smiles real big, and that smile just makes your day," said Shrum. "My daughter rode the bus for a little while, and every morning they would go by, she said, 'I knew that I was going to get that smile every day.' "
While Rice attended school, Mae Cobb was one of his bus drivers. Winston said that Cobb has a special place in Rice's heart. Since Cobb has known Rice, she has never missed a holiday. Cobb, now a retired bus driver, drove for 21 years.
"I first met Web when he was the manager for the James Madison basketball team, and then I'd see him off and on. Then he moved here. I stopped my bus one morning and said, 'That's my Web.' Every holiday, I pulled over my bus and gave him Easter baskets and other gifts, and he'd give them to me, too."
After retiring, Cobb said she still tells drivers that go by his house to honk and wave at Rice.
"All the drivers that come out, they blow their horns and wave at him," she said. "He's special. God created something special when he done this one."
