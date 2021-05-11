The Madisonville Regional Airport Board approved a work order and connected grant application for an apron and new connector taxilane at its Monday meeting.
The work order for $62,640 is with the Garver Engineering firm and the subsequent grant application is for $65,000 with the Kentucky Department of Aviation to pay for the first phase of the project.
The action comes after a March 8 meeting where the KDA announced they are prioritizing fiscal year 2021 funding for the design, bidding and construction for the infrastructure leading to a hangar building that will house the Madisonville Community College Aviation Program. Funding to build the actual hangar has already been awarded to the City of Madisonville in a $500,000 grant from the Pennyrile Area Development District.
The work order covers three different fees — project and grant administration for $9,860, design services for $44,270 and $8,510 for bidding services.
This funding would allow the airport board to be at a position to then apply for a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration.
FAA grant application was also discussed Monday as Mark Upchurch with Garver Engineering, detailed a Thursday conversation between members of the airport board, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, members of the FAA and Garver following the determination that in order to be awarded an FAA grant, an environmental study must first be completed.
The purpose of the meeting with the FAA was to expedite the process in fear of the city losing the PADD grant.
“Last meeting, Garver said it was going to take at least six months to get an environmental study done,” said Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle. “Our half million to build the hangar wasn’t going to do anything unless they had the FAA approval. All of that was a big problem. We had a phone call with the FAA and Garver’s Engineers, and the FAA’s attitude was how can we help you speed this up?”
“FAA blessed the concept for Garver and the airport board to move forward with the design of the apron and taxiway and to go ahead and get that ready to bid,” said Upchurch. “They also blessed the city with the idea to start moving forward with the bid documents and process of the hangar all while Garver and the airport board will be taking care of the environmental study.”
Upchurch said the FAA also requested that Garver put together a total project schedule.
“I have it tentatively scheduled,” Upchurch said, adding that he anticipates the schedule being sent out to board members later this week.
