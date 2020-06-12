Thursday brought good news and bad news in terms of Hopkins County and the coronavirus. Good for foodies. Bad for fireworks fans.
First the good news: Ferrell’s will reopen in the next two weeks.
“I think 50% will be enough to roll the ball,” owner Phillip Ferrell said Thursday.
That percentage was critical for the owner of Ferrell’s Hamburgers on North Main Street. It’s the percentage of customer capacity allowed under coronavirus health rules.
Gov. Andy Beshear has limited restaurant sit-down dining to 33% of capacity since Friday, May 22. But this week, Beshear said the capacity can increase to 50% after one month.
Ferrell said he wants to reopen the restaurant “on or about” Friday, June 26. He’s leaving the exact date to his wife, Carolyn.
The bad news came Thursday night when the Madisonville Tourism Advisory Board met for the first time since February. Mayor Kevin Cotton announced a planned Independence Day fireworks show was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Our numbers are looking really good,” Cotton said. “But what we don’t want to do is aggravate those numbers by bringing 2,000 to 3,000 people together for fireworks.”
Last year’s fireworks were part of FourthFest in City Park. The concert part of that event was canceled in May, when the entire Friday Night Live series was moved to 2021.
Dawson Springs announced earlier this week that its planned fireworks show on Friday, July 3 was canceled.
This weekend will mark one year since Ferrell’s last big reopening. The restaurant had to be rebuilt after a grease fire damaged it in September 2018.
But one other number still concerns Ferrell. It’s the high price of beef.
“It’s $4-plus,” Ferrell said. But that’s an improvement from late May, when he said the price was above six dollars a pound.
Ferrell said his Madisonville restaurant employs about 14 people. He also has restaurants in Cadiz and Hopkinsville.
The city Tourism Committee and tourism advisory board met inside the City Park clubhouse. It was the first in-person meeting involving city officials since COVID-19 arrived in March. The room is more spacious than City Hall meeting rooms, allowing for social distancing with a large group of people.
Madisonville followed the lead of Earlington in moving a meeting from City Hall to City Park. The Earlington City Council has met twice in recent weeks under a picnic shelter next to Loch Mary Reservoir.
City Clerk Kim Blue has indicated the City Council will meet in council chambers Monday for the first time in three months. But public access may not be allowed. Details on the format are expected today.
The number of recovered COVID-19 patients kept climbing in Hopkins County Thursday. The Health Department put the total at 188, with no change in the count of 222 confirmed cases.
With 31 deaths blamed on the virus, that means only three patients remain active. Hopkins County has seen only seven new cases in the last 30 days, compared with 55 recoveries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.