Frontline workers like Joel Hunt, a respiratory therapist at Baptist Health Madisonville, was one of the first local frontline workers to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the hospital.
Hunt has seen some of the worst COVID-19 cases in Hopkins County, including a personal friend who was on a ventilator for three weeks. As his friend’s conditioned worsened, Hunt feared for the worse.
“In the back of my mind I’m thinking, my friend is going to die,” he said.
One day Hunt came in to check on his friend and there was a slight improvement, he said. Eventually, the ventilator came off and Hunt knew his friend was going to survive.
Hunt said he got to pull out the breathing tube out of his friend before talking to him directly.
“I said, ‘Ronnie you don’t know this and we will talk about this later, but this has made my day,’ ” Hunt said.
There have been only a few patients that had symptoms as sever as Hunt’s friend. Many of them didn’t get better, but his friend was one that did. Hunt said his friend is back home and doing well.
Most of Hunt’s job the past few months has been to care for the patients admitted to hospital for COVID-19. He said he knows people who have passed away from COVID-19 and has had friends who have lost people to COVID-19.
“My biggest thing through this is that their family can’t be with them when they die,” he said. “They are alone and scared.”
Hunt has been a respiratory therapist for 43 years, and the past few months have been the most stressful of his life, he said. Watching and being with people when they die is hard and it is not a painless death.
“I wear all my PPE when I go in a patient’s room, but any protection I can add to that is going to be better,” he said.
More protection against COVID-19 was a deciding factor in getting the vaccine when it was offered to many frontline workers.
The vaccine felt like any other shot, according to Hunt, who said he wasn’t experiencing any side affects. He said he did a lot of research on his own and felt it was safe to take prior to Wednesday.
“I think it is the only way we are going to get past this thing — for everyone to be vaccinated,” said Hunt.
Another frontline worker who got vaccinated was Jon Luck, director of the medical center ambulance service.
Luck said he has also known several people who tested positive for COVID-19, including his sister and his son. His sister did not show any severe symptoms, while his son never showed any symptoms but was quarantined twice.
When Luck first found out some of his relatives had tested positive, he said he wasn’t that concerned because they are relatively healthy, but he read stories about seemingly healthy people dying from it so he was worried.
Luck said he volunteered to get the vaccine because it is important and he’s ready for things to return to normal.
“We need to get on top of this virus and try everything we can to get rid of it, like we have with other viruses in the past,” said Luck.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.