Football fans across the country are gearing up for America’s most-watched sporting event on Sunday, Super Bowl LVI.
While celebrating may look different this year due to COVID-19, the dangers of drunken driving are the same.
That is why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is teaming with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to promote a “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” reminder to urge football fans to drive unimpaired.
“Drunken driving crashes are 100% preventable,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “Drivers must understand that drugs and/or alcohol not only hinder your ability to drive but also affect your judgment about whether you can or should drive. You may think you’re fine, but impairment slows judgment, coordination, and reaction times.”
According to KYTC, preliminary numbers indicate 116 people in Kentucky were killed in crashes that involved a drunk driver in 2021.
“These are not just numbers,” said Gray. “These are people — mothers, daughters, sons, fathers — who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”
Governor Andy Beshear said they want everyone to have a good time watching and celebrating the Super Bowl, but we can’t afford to let our guards down.
“Keep yourself and others safe by getting vaccinated for COVID-19, masking up if you’re indoors with people outside of your household, and planning a sober ride home if you plan to drink,” he said. “Together, we can avoid preventable tragedies on Kentucky roads.”
The Office of Highway Safety has a few tips to prevent impaired driving-related crashes. They suggest planning a way home at the end of the night safely before the event begins or calling a taxi, ride-share, taking public transportation, or calling a friend if you are impaired.
If you see someone driving under the influence, pull and contact law enforcement, if you know someone who is about to drive or ride with someone impaired, take their keys and help them find another way home, and wear a seat belt.
According to a news release, wearing a seat belt is not only the law, but is the best defense against an impaired driver. Wearing a seat belt helps prevent injury and death if involved in a crash.
“Our ask is simple,” said Gray. “Make safe choices each and every time you get behind the wheel.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.