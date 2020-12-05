After years of talking about opening a clothing store, Kelly Fincham and Ashlyn Dexter have decided to jump in with Endless Motion, an active and lounge wear store located at 11 Sugg Street in Madisonville.
“We love to work out and we love clothes,” said Fincham.
Fincham and Dexter have worked together for the last seven years and dreamed about opening the store. Fincham said one day they just decided to look into it and everything fell into place relatively quickly.
There is nothing like it in the area, said Dexter. She said when she goes to buy workout clothes, she has to go to Evansville, Clarksville or Hopkinsville.
“We thought it would be good to bring something like this to the community,” she said.
Endless Motion sells both men’s and women’s workout clothes along with something for all ages — from teenagers to a more conservative style. A lot of the brands they sell is clothing they wear personally, said Fincham.
“They are mainly clothes that you can sit on the couch or go run a 5K in,” she said.
The duo has been posting photos on their social media pages of different outfits and they have been getting a lot of positive feedback from the community, said Dexter.
“Everybody is already wanting to buy them a head of time,” she said.
Fincham said they have already gotten over 1,000 likes on Facebook without even being open. She said she knows the Madisonville community is great and have a history of pulling together to support small businesses.
“This has just been a blessing for us,” said Fincham. “I am more excited than I am scared.”
While opening during a pandemic, Dexter and Fincham said they will be following all the safety procedures and mandates to keep their customers safe. They will be at 50% capacity, require masks, have hand sanitizer around the store and have masks available for those that forget theirs.
Endless Motion will not be providing online sales initially, but people can inquire about clothes they see on social media. Fincham said they can send out invoices for those who don’t want to come into the store and they can do curbside pickup.
She said her fear, besides starting a business in 2020, is that the state will shut them down before they get off the ground.
Fincham said they are doing a couple of giveaways to kickoff the opening. A $25 gift certificate to Endless Motion and a free microblading from Kristal Dexter with Permanent Cosmetics, which is a $400 value, will be offered as well as another $25 gift card for Endless Motion and dermaplanning from The Brickhouse Spa and Boutique, valued at $55.
Anyone who comes in and purchases something today will be automatically entered for the drawing. Customers can chose which giveaway to enter and they will draw the names of the two winners at the end of the work day on Saturday. Winners will be contacted and announced on their social media pages.
Endless Motion is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow them on their social media pages at Endless Motion on Facebook and shop.endlessmostion on Instagram.
