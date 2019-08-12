Gov. Matt Bevin shared his "simple" vision for Kentucky on Wednesday before a large crowd of Paducah Rotarians.
"My vision for Kentucky is this," he said. "I want us to be the center of engineering and manufacturing excellence in the United States of America -- bar none."
He addressed that vision and several other issues in the Myre River Room at the Carson Center, as this week's speaker for the Rotary Club of Paducah. His appearance for the meeting attracted around 175 180 people, according to Rotary Club executive secretary/director Denise Chapman.
Bevin told Rotarians that apathy is one of the "greatest threats" to the country and encouraged them to be engaged in the community, before devoting much of his speech to Kentucky's resources and economy.
He said Kentucky is blessed with an abundance of things, such as riverways; roadways; railways; climate; quality of life; fertile, arable lands; and the affordability of energy. It's an "unbelievable gem" that possesses lots of potable water, a commodity that Bevin says will be more valuable than gold or oil in 50 years time.
"The world doesn't have enough of it," Bevin said. "The world is going to migrate to where it is and we literally have billions of gallons of it flowing by and around us every day -- more miles of moving waterway in Kentucky than any state in the United States, except Alaska."
In the future, Bevin wants governors of other states to wonder why their children have to go to Kentucky to get a job, rather than the other way around.
"We already, per capita, produce more automobiles than anyone in the world," he said. "Also, the top five percent of things we produce are chemicals and resins and pharmaceuticals and things people aren't aware of."
Many people may think of agriculture when it comes to Kentucky's gross domestic product (GDP), but that is "less than 3.5%." The state's No. 1 contributor for its GDP is aviation and aerospace, said Bevin, while the automotive industry comes in at No. 2.
"Only Washington State, because of the manufacturing plants that Boeing has there, exports more products into the aviation industry than Kentucky every single year," he said.
Bevin said his vision is a "simple one."
"It's one we're already doing," he said. "It's one we can do more of. I would encourage you please to be party to that."
Bevin reiterated that Kentuckians are blessed and asked what people will do with their gifts, freedoms as Americans, economic opportunity and the chance to be our "brother's keeper." He paraphrased a sentiment from Winston Churchill, whom Bevin described as a man who changed world history by stepping up at the right moment in time.
"He said, 'The people of England are the lion.' I would say the same thing to you," Bevin said. "You're the lion of Kentucky. You're the lion of McCracken County. You're the lion of Paducah. He said the people of England are the lion. He said, 'But history has called upon me to deliver the roar.'"
Bevin said history calls upon each of us to "deliver the roar" and it taps everyone on the shoulder, whether that's in small or large ways.
"You want a better community?" he asked. "You want a better state? You want a better country? How badly do you want it? And are you ready to deliver the roar when history knocks?"
