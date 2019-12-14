Madisonville's version of a "Party of Five" is all in for next year. But one missing member is still a mystery.
Five of the six City Council members confirmed to The Messenger this week that they plan to seek reelection in 2020. In fact, Ward 4 council member Larry Noffsinger filed his paperwork at the Hopkins County Clerk's office Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, only one council member had not responded to a question about his election plans. That's Bobby Johnson in Ward 6. Johnson has had serious health issues practically all year, beginning with a fall at his home.
Johnson has attended only two council meetings in the last four months. The most recent appearance was Monday, Oct. 7, when Madisonville was honored as Kentucky's City Government of the Year. He was unopposed in the 2018 city vote.
The election question is being asked earlier than ever because the filing deadline is earlier than ever. Under a new Kentucky law, the deadline to file for partisan city races is Friday, Jan. 10.
The council members who say they're running again are:
• Ward 1 -- Misty Cavanaugh, Independent, seeking a second term
• Ward 2 -- Tony Space, Republican, seeking a third term
• Ward 3 -- Adam Townsend, Independent, seeking a third term
• Ward 4 -- Noffsinger, Democrat, seeking a second term
• Ward 5 -- Frank Stevenson, Republican, seeking a fifth term
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.