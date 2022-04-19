Back for the third year, The Taste of Hopkins County, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust, will be taking place April 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now for only $20, and can be purchased at the Madisonville Farmers Bank and Trust located at 2215 N. Main Street. There are only 200 tickets available so be sure to get yours today.
“Every year, local restaurants come together to volunteer their time and food to raise money for a local non-profit!” said Katy McGlothlin, Office Manager/Lender for Farmers Bank & Trust. “This year’s non-profit is Hopkins County Young Professionals. HCYP is a group of young adult professionals, who work hard to provide our community with financial literacy and professional development.
Come hungry for a night of food and fun.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.