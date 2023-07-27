The Run for the Hungry and Turkey Trot will return this Thanksgiving to help benefit the Christian Food Bank of Madisonville, and organizers are looking for sponsors to help the event continue to be a success.
Kate Evans, the event organizer, said they are looking for businesses, organizations, or individuals to become sponsors of the run.
“We need donations of prizes. Currently, we will have first place male and female, but if we receive more donations, we will open up to other age groups as well,” she said. “If [a business] donates prizes, [they] will be listed on the race t-shirts.
There are different sponsorship opportunities available from a Friend sponsor who donated $99-$149 to Title sponsors who have donated $1,000 or more. Each sponsorship level offers different benefits to the business or organization, like the business name listed on the t-shirt to special signage at the race start and finish line.
The event will have a 5k for adults aged 18-99, a 5k for kids ages 5-18, a kids ¼ mile for ages 1-12, and a virtual option. Online registration is open, and there will be registration on the day of the race and the day before.
“It is helpful if people do register beforehand just for organizational purposes,” said Evans
She said they had 250 people sign up last year. Since it was the first time for the race, she thought that was a great turnout.
“It was a great day,” said Evans. “We expected a few stragglers and more people not to show up.”
Marci Cox, the director of the food bank, said they raised around $5,400 last year to help the food bank, and all of the money stayed local.
“That would cover about a month of food for us,” she said. “Right now, we are averaging about 90 families a day, and we are open three days a week. Just like everybody else’s grocery bill, ours is higher too, and the availability is slimmer than it has been.”
The cost for the races is $25 plus a $2.50 fee for the adult 5K, $20 plus a $2.20 fee for the kids 5k, $10 plus a $1.60 fee for the kids ¼ mile race, and $25 plus $2.50 for the virtual race.
The deadline to sign up as a sponsor and register for the event is Nov. 1.
