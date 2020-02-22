Hopkins County lawmakers were divided in a closely-watched vote this week on legalizing medical marijuana. And some people wonder if money was a factor in the voting.
The House voted 65-30 Thursday in favor of legalization under tight rules. Reps. Myron Dossett and Jim Gooch Jr. voted in favor of it. Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty voted against it.
“I never could support legalized recreational use,” Dossett said Friday. But he says the requirements of House Bill 136 are “pretty strict.”
Gooch co-sponsored the bill both this year and last. He opposed medical marijuana before then.
“A lot of people came to me with stories about receiving relief from their conditions,” Gooch said Friday on the road back from Frankfort.
Gooch also cited the restrictions in the bill, which he called the strongest rules in the country. “Medical cannabis,” as the bill officially calls it, is legal in 33 states.
“It’s not like people will be using it publicly,” Gooch said. For example, cannabis would have to be in two containers and could not be smoked.
Prunty told The Messenger Monday that she would vote against medical marijuana, and she stayed true to her word. But she won approval for an amendment barring cannabis businesses from advertising.
Some skeptics think Prunty was influenced by campaign donors more than law and science. Records posted by the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance show Prunty received $30,452.34 in donations during 2019. Donors connected to the health field accounted for $9,800 of that.
Prunty’s background is in health care. She worked for years in physical therapy and is married to a doctor.
Three health-related political action committees made donations to Prunty. The Humana, Inc. PAC gave her campaign $500. Humana’s website says the mission of its PAC is focused on “private sector health coverage.” It says nothing about marijuana.
The other PACs backing Prunty are Kentucky-based, focusing on physical therapy and optometry.
By comparison, Gooch and Dossett listed no health-related donors in 2019. Gooch raised $11,539.03 in all, while Dossett collected $4,746.51.
The medical cannabis bill heads next to the Kentucky Senate. President Robert Stivers has said there could be a “narrow path” for approval there.
“They probably have enough votes, if they allow a vote on it,” Gooch said.
Dossett expects some adjustments will be made in the bill in the next couple of weeks. He’s ready to accept that.
“I don’t think there was a wrong vote on this,” Dossett said. “This is one where you follow your heart.”
